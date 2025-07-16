Margo Price Announces 2025 ‘Wild At Heart Tour’ in Support of New Album

Margo Price has announced plans for a North American tour this fall. The country singer-songwriter will hit the road following the release of her new album Hard Headed Woman, which arrives August 29.

The “Wild At Heart Tour” begins October 23 at Delmar Hall in St. Louis. The 22-date run includes stops in cities such as Seattle, Dallas, Austin, and Nashville before concluding November 22 at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit.

Key stops on the schedule include performances at Seattle’s Neptune Theatre, Dallas’ Longhorn Ballroom, Emo’s in Austin, and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The tour will visit venues in cities including San Francisco, Denver, Portland, Atlanta, and Chicago.

Presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. local time on July 16. General on-sale begins at 10 a.m. local time on July 18. Tickets and additional information will be available through Price’s official website and participating venues.

Price is currently scheduled to appear at several major events this summer, including Newport Folk Festival, Farm Aid, and Country Calling. Price will also share the stage with Mumford & Sons in Huntsville, Alabama, and perform alongside Greensky Bluegrass at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

For more information and additional information, fans can visit Price’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

07/27 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park $

07/31 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater $

08/01 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater $

08/03 – Portland, ME @ Back Cove Music & Arts Festival

09/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Grand Rapids Riverfest

09/07 – Evanston, IL @ Evanston Folk Festival

09/13 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks ~

09/14 – Templeton, CA @ Whale Rock

09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Farm Aid

09/27 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Festival

10/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic (A Tribute to Emmylou Harris)

10/05 – Ocean City, MD @ Country Calling Festival

10/11 – Livingston, KY @ Moonshiners Ball

10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

10/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads *

10/25 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre *

10/28 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

10/29 – Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center ^

10/31 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM ^

11/01 – Jackson Hole, WY @ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts – Center Theater ^

11/02 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma ^

11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre #

11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre #

11/07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

11/08 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall #

11/09 – Crystal Bay, NV @ Crystal Bay Club Casino – Crown Room #

11/11 – South Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room !

11/12 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen !

11/14 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom !

11/15 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s !

11/16 – Helotes, TX @ John T. Floore’s Country Store !

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

11/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium %

11/21 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall %

11/22 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall %

03/20–03/25 – Miami, FL @ Outlaw Country Cruise

$ = w/ Mumford and Sons

~ = w/ Greensky Bluegrass

* = w/ Eliza Thorn

^ = w/ Logan Ledger

# = w/ Dillon Warnek

! = w/ Leon Majcen

% = w/ Rattlesnake Milk