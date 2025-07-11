Morrissey Cancels Five More Performances on European Tour

Morrissey’s touring schedule took another hit as the former Smiths frontman was forced to cancel five more gigs on his European trek.

Morrissey revealed that a member of his band sustained an injury, causing the group to cancel gigs in Belgrade, Serbia; Istanbul, Turkey; Athens, Greece; and Sibenik, Croatia. No word was given regarding rescheduled shows at this time.

| READ: Morrissey Blames Lack of Industry Support for Cancellation of Sweden Gig |

The news follows a previously-nixed gig in Stockholm, Sweden last month. The show was set to take place at the 8,300-capacity Hovet Arena in Stockholm on Monday, June 23. However, ticketholders for the Stockholm show were notified that the show was cancelled “due to exhaustion among the band and crew.”

He went on to note that “in the last seven days we have traveled into six countries, and we are travel-weary beyond belief” and “we can barely see.”

Morrissey is set to appear next in Gardone Riviera, Italy on July 23. From there, he’ll stop in cities throughout Italy including Rome, Lucca, Catania, and Ostuni before kicking-off the North American run on September 10 in Montreal.

Find Morrissey’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

07/23 – Gardone Riviera, Italy @ Teatro del Vittoriale

07/26 – Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone

07/28 – Rome, Italy @ Parco della Musica – Cavea

07/31 – Catania, Italy @ Villa Bellini

08/03 – Ostuni, Italy @ Locus Festival – Campo Boario

09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

09/12 – Ottawa, ON @ CityFolk Festival

09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/19 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

09/20 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

09/27 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall – S. Mark Taper Auditorium

10/09 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts

10/11 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

10/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall

10/24 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente

10/25 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

10/31 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio De Los Deportes

11/04 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex

11/08 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena

11/12 – São Paulo, Brasil @ Espaço Unimed

11/16 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

11/20 – Lima, Peru @ Arena 1

11/22 – Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arena

01/06 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

01/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

01/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

01/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

01/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

01/20 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

01/22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live