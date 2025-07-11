Morrissey Cancels Five More Performances on European Tour

Morrissey’s touring schedule took another hit as the former Smiths frontman was forced to cancel five more gigs on his European trek.
Morrissey revealed that a member of his band sustained an injury, causing the group to cancel gigs in Belgrade, Serbia; Istanbul, Turkey; Athens, Greece; and Sibenik, Croatia. No word was given regarding rescheduled shows at this time.
The news follows a previously-nixed gig in Stockholm, Sweden last month. The show was set to take place at the 8,300-capacity Hovet Arena in Stockholm on Monday, June 23. However, ticketholders for the Stockholm show were notified that the show was cancelled “due to exhaustion among the band and crew.”
He went on to note that “in the last seven days we have traveled into six countries, and we are travel-weary beyond belief” and “we can barely see.”
Morrissey is set to appear next in Gardone Riviera, Italy on July 23. From there, he’ll stop in cities throughout Italy including Rome, Lucca, Catania, and Ostuni before kicking-off the North American run on September 10 in Montreal.
Find Morrissey’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Morrissey 2025 Tour Dates
07/23 – Gardone Riviera, Italy @ Teatro del Vittoriale
07/26 – Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone
07/28 – Rome, Italy @ Parco della Musica – Cavea
07/31 – Catania, Italy @ Villa Bellini
08/03 – Ostuni, Italy @ Locus Festival – Campo Boario
09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
09/12 – Ottawa, ON @ CityFolk Festival
09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/19 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
09/20 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
09/27 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
10/02 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall – S. Mark Taper Auditorium
10/09 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts
10/11 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
10/24 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente
10/25 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
10/31 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio De Los Deportes
11/04 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex
11/08 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena
11/12 – São Paulo, Brasil @ Espaço Unimed
11/16 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena
11/20 – Lima, Peru @ Arena 1
11/22 – Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arena
01/06 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
01/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
01/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
01/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
01/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre
01/20 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
01/22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live