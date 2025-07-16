New York’s ‘Masquerade’ Extends Run Through October

The immersive revival of “The Phantom of the Opera,” titled “Masquerade,” has extended its run in New York City following overwhelming ticket demand.

Originally scheduled for a six-week engagement, the production sold out within three hours, prompting producers to add another six weeks of performances. The extended run will now continue through October 19.

The production will officially open on July 31 at 218 W. 57th Street, a renovated venue formerly home to Lee’s Art Shop. Inspired by immersive productions like “Sleep No More,” “Masquerade” places audiences inside the world of Gaston Leroux’s classic story and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1986 musical adaptation.

Audience members will join a ghost hunt through the Paris Opera House while following the Phantom’s relationship with young soprano Christine Daaé.

The production is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus. The cast features several performers with ties to the Broadway production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” including Hugh Panaro, who performed the title role over 2,000 times, Kaley Ann Voorhees, a former principal Christine, and Jeremy Stolle, a longtime understudy for the Phantom. Additional alumni include Eryn LeCroy, Cooper Grodin, Maree Johnson, and Paul Adam Schaefer.

The creative team includes Hunter Bird, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Kathy Fabian, Scott Pask, Emilio Sosa, Ben Stanton, and William Waldrop.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the official “Masquerade” website.