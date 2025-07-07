Oak View Group, TD Bank Announce Naming Deal for Hamilton Venue

Hamilton’s downtown arena has a new name, with Oak View Group (OVG) announcing that the venue, formerly known as FirstOntario Centre, will now be called TD Coliseum.

The announcement follows a multi-year naming rights deal with TD Bank Group and comes as the arena undergoes a $300-million renovation project. The updates began in May 2024 and are expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The new name draws from the venue’s original title, Copps Coliseum, which it held when it first opened in 1985. The 18,000-seat arena was known by that name for nearly three decades before becoming FirstOntario Centre in 2014 under a previous naming agreement.

“It came from teams working together and Coliseum seemed to be a natural easy fit,” said Tom Pistore, President of OVG Canada, during the announcement. “That name has a real legacy with the 40-year history of the venue.”

Details of the financial terms were not disclosed, but Pistore confirmed the value of the deal is significantly higher than the $350,000 per year previously paid by FirstOntario. “It is commensurate with a $300 million investment,” he said, adding that the agreement represents a “multi-year significant investment” by TD Bank.

The name reveal was made during a media event and tour of the under-construction arena, led by Pistore and OVG Chairman and CEO Tim Leiweke. The tour highlighted several features of the upgraded facility, including artist lounges, premium suites, new club spaces, and a VIP area to be named The TD Lounge.

Pistore emphasized that live music will be a central focus for the venue moving forward, with additional plans for a professional sports team to call TD Coliseum home expected to be announced soon.

Live Nation Canada will play a key role in booking concerts at the arena. Chairman Riley O’Connor stated, “With the modernization of TD Coliseum, we know artists and fans will have an unforgettable experience. Live Nation Canada is excited to bring the best in musical talent from across Canada and the world to the venue.”

Leiweke added that the naming partnership represents a broader commitment to investing in Hamilton. “It’s a powerful affirmation of Hamilton’s growth, vibrancy, and bright future,” he said.

The newly named TD Coliseum will host the 2026 Juno Awards on March 29, along with concerts by Andrea Bocelli on December 9 and Brad Paisley on December 12 as its first events.