‘Pen Pals’ Announces Additional Casting for Extended Off-Broadway Run

Michael Griffo’s play “Pen Pals” is returning to the DR2 Theatre for an extended Off-Broadway run beginning August 15. Directed by Suzanne Barabas, the production will now continue through December 21.

The updated casting includes Sharna Burgess and Paige Davis, who will perform from September 17 to 28. Catherine Curtin and Marcia Cross will appear October 29 to November 9. Emily Skinner and Donna Lynne Champlin are set for the final announced dates of December 10 to 21.

Kathleen Chalfant and Ellen McLaughlin, previously scheduled for September 17 to 28, are now set to perform from October 1 to 12.

Other previously announced pairings remain unchanged. Nancy McKeon and Gail Winar will open the run August 15 to 31. Michelle Clunie and Megan Follows will take the stage September 3 to 14. Kate Burton and Pauletta Pearson Washington will perform October 15 to 26. Sharon Lawrence and Maureen McCormick are scheduled for November 12 to 23.

“Pen Pals” tells the story of Bernie and Mags, two women who have maintained a 50-year friendship through letters despite never meeting in person.

The play premiered last year at New Jersey Repertory Company, with McKeon and director Barabas reprising their work from the original and prior Off-Broadway runs.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit PenPalsPlay.com.