‘The Honey Trap’ to Open Off-Broadway This Fall with Molly Ranson, Samantha Mathis

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced initial casting for the upcoming New York premiere of Leo McGann’s play “The Honey Trap.”

The production will be staged on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage from September 17 through November 9, with an official opening set for September 28.

Directed by Matt Torney, the cast will include Doireann Mac Mahon, Daniel Marconi, Samantha Mathis, Molly Ranson, Harrison Tipping, and Annabelle Zasowski. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

| RELATED: Luke Newton to Star in Off-Broadway Play ‘House of McQueen’ |

“The Honey Trap” is set in Belfast in 1979 during the height of the Troubles. The story begins when two off-duty British soldiers encounter two local women. What starts as a night of flirtation and lighthearted exchange turns into something far more serious. Decades later, one of the soldiers, now participating in an American oral history project, reflects on that night, causing old memories to resurface and compelling him to return to Belfast in search of answers and revenge.

The production will feature scenic design by Charlie Corcoran, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb, costume design by Sarita Fellows, sound design by James Garver, and properties by Nicole Rozanski. April Ann Kline will serve as production stage manager, with Pamela Brusoski as assistant stage manager.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit IrishRep.org.