Slipknot Post Cryptic Countdown on New Mystery Website

Slipknot is set to reveal — something — this month.

The heavy metal icons have once again launched a mystery website. Last year, the group created the website youcantkillme.com right before performing a surprise, intimate show in California to kick-off their 25th anniversary tour. Now, that site redirects to 742617000027.net.

The home page of the new site reads: “Worse forwards than backwards.” There is also a text box where users can type something in and hit “enter.” Those who typed in the band’s name were met a tongue-in-cheek response: “You have nothing to contribute so stay the fuck out.”

On Reddit, one fan shared that they may have cracked the code; after typing in “comeplaydying” in the text box, they were met with a cryptic message:

“Intrusion Detected.



You are being observed.

By continuing, you consent to:

Your actions being tracked

Your data being harvested

And your identity being marked for future contact.



You also agree to immediate ownership and full responsibility for the contents of the box — should it find you.”



The site also contains blurred artwork from Slipknot’s self-titled era — featuring the late Joey Jordison and former member Chris Fehn — with music playing in the background. A countdown is also displayed, leading down to July 21.

Fans are speculating that the countdown could refer to a 25th anniversary box set of the band’s 1999 self-titled release, or another round of tour dates.

Earlier this year, Slipknot wrapped-up their 25th anniversary trek in Europe. Later this month, they’re set to headline Mansfield, Ohio’s Inkcarceration festival.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available.