Shawn “Clown” Crahan of the masked metal band Slipknot has confirmed that the group will be taking fans on a nostalgic journey during their 2024 tour by performing their groundbreaking 1999 self-titled album in its entirety.

The announcement came earlier this week with the unveiling of the UK/European leg of the tour, marking the 25th anniversary of the LP that solidified Slipknot’s spot in the metal genre.

“You think for one moment that this album isn’t going to be played in its entirety in front of, like, a hundred people, 200 people, 300 people, 50,000 people,” Clown stated in an exclusive interview with Kerrang! “I’m not going to live forever, man. Neither is everybody else.”

Clown continued to emphasize his enthusiasm for the upcoming tour, “It’s really going to be an exciting 2024, and I think things are going to happen that you wouldn’t think ever could.”

In addition to the UK/European run scheduled for December 2024, Slipknot will perform at three major U.S. festivals in the spring: Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple.

Find tickets to see Slipknot on tour through the band’s official site, youcantkillme.com, or on StubHub.

Last Updated on December 22, 2023