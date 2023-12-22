Detroit Lions season ticket holders are feeling frustrated after the team revealed prices for next season amid their newfound success, and now, head coach Dan Campbell commented on the matter.

Earlier this week, Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett brought the issue to light when he asked Lions fans about the price hike. The team hasn’t officially announced season ticket packages yet, however, according to Birkett’s data, Lions season ticketholders could be looking at anywhere between a 30% and 85% surge.

During a media session on Wednesday, Campbell was asked a message he would give fans who are upset with the price increase.

“Don’t put me in that spot. Look, I’m not in marketing, I don’t deal with ticket prices,” Campbell said. “I’m just trying to win games so, I don’t know, it is what it is. I hate to say that, but I have no — there’s nothing I can do about anything other than try to coach and give us a winner.”

Campbell diverted to the fact that this is a factor outside of his control. The organization as a whole, however, has not commented on fans’ distaste. While Campbell doesn’t have a say in prices, he has proved that he can help the team be victorious; the Lions won 10 games this season.

In August, the team sold-out of season tickets for the first time since their move to Ford Field in 2002, and according to team executives, there are 6,300 people on the waitlist.

Last Updated on December 22, 2023