For Detroit Lions fans, the team’s newfound success on the field comes with an unexpected consequence: a sharp increase in season ticket prices. For years, the Lions’ fanbase endured seasons of disappointment, witnessing their team stumble; however, now, as the Lions show signs of potential, it seems that the loyalty is met with a substantial hike in ticket prices. 

Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett brought the issue to the forefront, revealing that Lions fans received renewal notices in the mail that left them surprised by the price hike. While the team has not officially announced the increase for the 2024 season ticket packages, the feedback Birkett received from his social media followers indicates that prices could surge by as much as 30% to a staggering 85%. 

ticketflipping provides valuable tools for ticket resale professionals

The Lions’ recent success adds a layer of complexity to the situation. Despite the team’s struggles in recent years, ticket prices have remained relatively stable for the past four seasons. This success appears to have encouraged the organization to capitalize on the heightened ticket demand. 

The decision to implement such a substantial increase has sparked a wave of frustration among fans who expected a more gradual adjustment in ticket prices. Many are taking to social media to express their anger: 

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

The Lions had announced in August that season tickets were sold out for the first time since the team moved to Ford Field in 2002. This surge in demand is a testament to the optimism surrounding the team’s performance and the excitement generated by a potential postseason run. However, the flip side of this success story is the growing waitlist for 2024 season tickets, which has now reached 6,300 seats, according to team executives.

Now, the franchise must navigate the balance between capitalizing on its success and maintaining the loyalty of its long-standing fanbase. The decision to significantly raise ticket prices poses a challenge as fans grapple with the financial implications of supporting a team that is finally finding its footing.

Last Updated on December 19, 2023

vegas.com advertisement