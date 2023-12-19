For Detroit Lions fans, the team’s newfound success on the field comes with an unexpected consequence: a sharp increase in season ticket prices. For years, the Lions’ fanbase endured seasons of disappointment, witnessing their team stumble; however, now, as the Lions show signs of potential, it seems that the loyalty is met with a substantial hike in ticket prices.

Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett brought the issue to the forefront, revealing that Lions fans received renewal notices in the mail that left them surprised by the price hike. While the team has not officially announced the increase for the 2024 season ticket packages, the feedback Birkett received from his social media followers indicates that prices could surge by as much as 30% to a staggering 85%.

If you’re a season ticket holder, reply to this message and lemme know what your increase is. Curious how big https://t.co/j4LKwKqiGA — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 18, 2023

The Lions’ recent success adds a layer of complexity to the situation. Despite the team’s struggles in recent years, ticket prices have remained relatively stable for the past four seasons. This success appears to have encouraged the organization to capitalize on the heightened ticket demand.

The decision to implement such a substantial increase has sparked a wave of frustration among fans who expected a more gradual adjustment in ticket prices. Many are taking to social media to express their anger:

My dearest Detroit Lions

You have earned so much good will with your fans the last season and a half…but with that being said do you really think its smart after just one great season TO RAISE YOUR SEASON TICKET PRICES BY NEARLY A 70% INCREASE!?!?!?!?!?!? 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — Frank Pendergrass (@coachpendy5403) December 18, 2023

It’s a big slap in the face if you take into account all the years a lot of these people bought season tickets when the product was shit run over twice. — DWP14 (@wikiDPedia14) December 19, 2023

My Lions tickets for 2024-2025 increased 37% and that is with the early season renewal discount😳😳 I knew something was coming after the completely normal playoff prices they sent out a few weeks ago — willie pickvet (@thepick40) December 18, 2023

The Lions Loyal Season ticket prices went way up huh? I did expect an increase but my seats just about doubled. 🤔 — Patrick DeVito (@TheLionsMan) December 18, 2023

Leave it to the @Lions to ruin a good thing. 2024 Season ticket prices dropped today…. DOUBLE FROM 2023! What a joke. #Lions #Greed #NoLoyalty — Binge SportsCast (@BingeSportsCast) December 18, 2023

Lions increased their season ticket prices next season in my section 86% over last year. I wonder if we’re doing pricing based on “wins per year”? Maybe that’s why they stayed relatively low during the Patricia era … — Same New Lions (@SameNewLions) December 18, 2023

Season ticket prices should not increase more than 33% year to year for early renewal. If the @Lions are given an international game then it'll be the same amount of home games. My season ticket prices went up 37% just in the "early renewal" window. — Sleeved Up! (@Sleeved_Up__) December 18, 2023

Come on the Detroit Lions / Ford family!

62% increase in season ticket prices for 2024 for the LOYALTY MEMBERS? some have been loyal for decades. — brian wright (@BrianB906wright) December 19, 2023

The Lions had announced in August that season tickets were sold out for the first time since the team moved to Ford Field in 2002. This surge in demand is a testament to the optimism surrounding the team’s performance and the excitement generated by a potential postseason run. However, the flip side of this success story is the growing waitlist for 2024 season tickets, which has now reached 6,300 seats, according to team executives.

Now, the franchise must navigate the balance between capitalizing on its success and maintaining the loyalty of its long-standing fanbase. The decision to significantly raise ticket prices poses a challenge as fans grapple with the financial implications of supporting a team that is finally finding its footing.

