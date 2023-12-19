Ariana Madix, best known with her appearances on “The Vanderpump Rules” reality show and “Dancing with the Stars“ competition, is now heading to Broadway to fill the famous Roxie Hart role in the musical “Chicago.”

Madix, who set Broadway as a long-time goal for herself, said on “Live with Kelly and Mark” that she had moved from her home state of Florida to New York after college, where she studied musical theater.

“It’s just the biggest dream come true,” she said. “I cannot believe this is real life. I’m going to cry.”

Madix’ Broadway debut will begin on January 29, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre, where she’s set to perform an eight-week run through March 24.

The current cast of “Chicago“ features Charlotte d’Amboise as Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, James T. Lane as Amos Hart, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

The Broadway revival of “Chicago“ is boasted for being the second-longest continuing show on the Great White Way, following the recently-closed “The Phantom of the Opera,” which has run the longest since its debut in 1996.

With music and lyrics by the connoisseur duo John Kander and Fred Ebb, respectively, and a book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, the popular “Chicago” revival saw over 33,500 stagings worldwide in 38 countries and more than 525 cities. The production garnered six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival.

The main character of the highly acclaimed musical has been portrayed by many celebrities before, including Brooke Shields, Mel B, Marilu Henner, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and more, along with Pamela Anderson, who joined the cast of the show for an eight-week run in 2022.

“Chicago” is directied by Walter Bobbie, choreography by the late Ann Reinking, set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and casting by Duncan Stewart of ARC Casting. The production belongs to Barry and Fran Weissler, who received the New York Musical Theatre Festival’s lifetime achievement award.

Last Updated on December 19, 2023