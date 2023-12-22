Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein is teaming up with nu-metal heavyweights Otep for a co-headlining tour in spring 2024. Red Devil Vortex is set to provide support throughout the tour.

Aptly named “The Tour with No Name,” the 16-date run will kick-off on April 12 in Reading, Pennsylvania at Reverb. Then, they’ll travel to venues such as The Forge in Joliet, Illinois, King of Clubs in Columbus, The Holding Company in San Diego, and The Whiskey Go Go in West Hollywood before wrapping up at the Radio Room in Greenville on May 11.

Doyle’s solo project unleashed two influential studio albums, Abominator in 2013 and Doyle II: As We Die in 2017 – departing from the horror punk genre Misfits is known for. In September, the co-headliner Otep recently released their ninth studio album, The God Slayer, and continues to push boundaries and redefine the nu-metal genre.

Fans can expect a dynamic setlist featuring iconic tracks from Doyle’s solo discography, Misfits classics, and Otep’s latest hits during the tour. Score tickets to “The Tour with No Name” via the band’s official website. Fans can also grab ticketing by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

You can find a complete list of tour dates below:

Doyle and Otep’s “The Tour With No Name” 2024

04/12 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

04/13 – Manchester, NH @ Angel City

04/14 – Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

04/19 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

04/20 – Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel Concert Lounge

04/21 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs

04/23 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast

04/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Holding Company

04/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards

04/28 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

04/30 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky A Go Go

05/03 – Oklahoma, OK @ 89th Street

05/07 – Ft. Myers, FL @ The Ranch

05/08 – Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug

05/10 – Marysville, TN @ 2 Doors Down

05/11 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

Last Updated on December 22, 2023