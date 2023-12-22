Did you attempt to buy concert tickets this year but were steered away based on the prices? If so, you’re not alone.

Prices have soared more than ever amid “funflation” and the monopolistic hierarchy known as the Live Nation and Ticketmaster duo. Fans have complained across all genres; from Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan to Bad Bunny and blink-182, concertgoers are fed-up with the sharp increase.

One artist, however, is speaking out in defense of the prices, claiming that at least they reflect how much it actually costs to tour. Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine spoke to the SDR Show and noted that the cost of travel was partially to blame for the hefty price tag.

Mustaine explained that every person on tour with his band gets paid on a per-day basis, whether or not they’re working. These include the crew that works on lighting, sound, and monitors, as well as the guitar and bass techs. Additionally, there are people working backstage, along with bus and truck drivers, caterers, and hotels.

“So the cost just keeps going up and up and up,” Mustaine said. “And a lot of people look at the ticket price, and they think, ‘Man, I’m not paying 75 bucks to go see these guys.’ And it’s unfair to say that.”

“Even if you had a choice in the matter, it’s kind of what it is nowadays if you want to go see a live band,” he continued, “because you just can’t get from point A to point B anymore without spending a lot of money.”

Next year, Megadeth will make stops across South America and Europe and is slated to headline France’s Hellfest.

Last Updated on December 22, 2023