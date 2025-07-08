SOLDOUT.COM Partners With Loyola Marymount as Official Ticket Resale Platform

SOLDOUT.COM has been named the official ticket resale marketplace for Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Athletics, expanding its presence in the collegiate sports sector.

The partnership gives LMU Lions fans a dedicated and secure resale option for athletic event tickets, enhancing the university’s overall ticketing ecosystem. LMU becomes the latest NCAA Division I program to align with SOLDOUT.COM, which offers resale services for more than 100,000 events and manages over $3 billion in ticket inventory.

“We’re thrilled to work with LMU,” Gianni Hentrich, Vice President at SOLDOUT.COM, said in a press release. “It’s a school with a strong athletic culture and a loyal fan base. Our goal is simple: make it easier for fans, students, alumni, and families to access the tickets they need, hassle-free.”

The partnership builds on SOLDOUT.COM’s existing relationship with the West Coast Conference, of which LMU is a member, allowing the company to serve fans from regular season games through to championship events.

“This partnership helps us deliver a fan-first experience with a trusted resale option,” said LMU Ticketing Director Favian Velasco. “With SOLDOUT.COM, we know our community has access to a secure platform, great pricing, and a partner that truly puts fans at the center of the experience.”

The collaboration is part of SOLDOUT.COM’s broader strategy to develop institutional partnerships across sports, music, theater, and other live entertainment sectors.

Last year, SOLDOUT.COM became the ticket resale partner for eight NCAA Division 1 conferences. Through the partnership, SoldOut.com has the ability to reach 87 colleges and almost 10 million alumni, as well as thousands of fans and students. The conferences include the America East, Big South, The Big West, Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), Sun Belt, Southland, Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and the West Coast Conference (WCC).

“This partnership offers us an exciting opportunity to engage with the dedicated college fanbase by providing them a secure, easy, and enjoyable ticketing experience,” Hentrich said at the time.