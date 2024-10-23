Soldout.com has officially become the ticket resale partner for eight NCAA Division 1 conferences.

Through the partnership, SoldOut.com will reach 87 colleges and almost 10 million alumni, as well as thousands of fans and students. The conferences include the America East, Big South, The Big West, Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), Sun Belt, Southland, Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and the West Coast Conference (WCC).

Each of the eight conferences will be able to use SoldOut.com’s reliable platform to buy tickets during the regular season and each conference’s championship, which includes basketball tournaments in March.

Andrew Hentrich, President of Soldout.com, noted that the partnership will help expand the company’s “presence in the college sports landscape.”

“This partnership offers us an exciting opportunity to engage with the dedicated college fanbase by providing them a secure, easy, and enjoyable ticketing experience,” Hentrich said.

Exclusive sponsorship and marketing rights are represented by Van Wagner College. Vice President of VWC, Mark Massari, said that the college “look[s] forward to providing Soldout.com with valuable hours of brand building exposure around our multiple conference basketball championships, in addition to a year-round national marketing platform to reach the college fanbase.”

The news follows Soldout.com’s partnership with the Sam Houston Bearkats. The partnership aims to enhance fan engagement and help expand its presence in the sports industry.