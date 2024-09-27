Secondary ticketing site SoldOut.com is officially entering the collegiate sports space amid a partnership with the Sam Houston State University’s football team, the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Through the partnership as the Bearkats’ official resale partner, SoldOut.com will provide a reliable platform for all Bearkats sports events. The partnership aims to enhance fan engagement, helping “ensure that Bearkats supporters have access to every thrilling moment of the upcoming season.”

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with the Sam Houston Bearkats and bring our expertise in tickets to the world of college sports,” SoldOut.com President Andrew Hentrich said in a press release. “This partnership represents a unique opportunity for us to support the passionate Bearkats fanbase while ensuring a seamless and secure ticketing experience.”

SoldOut.com, founded by the 40-year ticketing veteran Hentrich, is a partner for a variety of venues, teams, and promoters. This partnership will help expand its presence in the sports industry.

The Bearkats, 2nd in Conference USA, is set to play Texas State on Saturday, September 28, followed by games against UTEP next week.