The Oak Ridge Boys Announce Nine-City ‘American Made Christmas Tour’

The Oak Ridge Boys have announced a new holiday-themed leg of their ongoing “American Made Tour.” Titled the “American Made Christmas Tour,” the limited run will bring the group to nine cities in December.

The tour begins December 4 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, Florida. Other stops include Anderson Music Hall in Hiawassee, GA, The Grand Theater in Wausau, WI, Medina Entertainment Center in Medina, MN, Honeywell Center’s Ford Theater in Wabash, ID, and Canton Palace Theatre in Canton, OH. The tour wraps up on December 20 at Midland Center for the Arts in Midland, Michigan.

Duane Allen, singer of The Oak Ridge Boys shared in a statement, “Christmas time has always been our favorite time of year. Getting to see everyone during the holidays, singing our favorite Christmas songs, both traditional and new, is something I look forward to all year long. Come on out and see us if you can.”

In addition to classic Oak Ridge Boys hits, each performance will feature music from the band’s seven Christmas albums. Concerts will include a mix of traditional and original holiday songs, accompanied by holiday visuals such as decorated trees and simulated falling snow.

For more information and additional details fans can visit The Oak Ridge Boys official website.

A list of American Made Christmas tour dates can be found below:

Dec. 4 – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall — Sarasota, FA

Dec. 5 – Anderson Music Hall — Hiawassee, GA

Dec. 7 – Niswonger Performing Arts Center — Greeneville, TN

Dec. 11 — The Grand Theater — Wausau, WI

Dec. 12 — Medina Entertainment Center — Medina, MN

Dec. 13 — Crystal Grand Music Theatre — Wisconsin Dells, WI

Dec. 18 — Honeywell Center – Ford Theater — Wabash, ID

Dec. 19 — Canton Palace Theatre — Canton, OH

Dec. 20 — Midland Center For The Arts — Midland, MI