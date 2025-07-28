‘The Outsiders’ Announce National Tour Cast Led by Nolan White

“The Outsiders” has revealed casting for its upcoming national tour, set to begin this fall.

The tour will begin with an official opening night at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 7. Before that, the show will play two preview engagements, first at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, New York from September 17 to 23, and then at the Orpheum Theatre in Omaha, Nebraska from September 28 to October 4.

Set to star in the production as Ponyboy Curtis is Nolan White. In addition to White, the cast features Bonale Fambrini as Johnny Cade, Tyler Jordan Wesley as Dallas Winston, and Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis.

Corbin Drew Ross will play Sodapop Curtis, Emma Hearn will appear as Cherry Valance, Jaydon Ngetas will portray Two-Bit, and Mark Doyle and Jackson Reagin will round out the ensemble as Bob and Paul.

Jordan DeAndre Williams will also take on the role of Ponyboy during select performances. Casting is overseen by Xavier Rubiano of The TRC Company, with further casting announcements still to come.

The creative team behind the musical includes Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, who co-authored the book, with music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival and Levine.

As with the Broadway staging, the tour will retain many members of the original creative team. Rick and Jeff Kuperman will choreograph the show, while scenography will be provided by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian. Costume design is by Sarafina Bush, lighting by MacDevitt, sound by Spencer, and projections by Kim.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit “The Outsiders” official website.