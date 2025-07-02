Ticketmaster Sport Renews With Greek Club Olympiacos FC

Olympiacos FC has signed a new multi-year agreement with Ticketmaster Sport, extending their partnership for another three years.

Panagiotis Badounas, ticketing and venue director at Olympiacos FC shared, “Our decision to partner with Ticketmaster was driven by a need for a reliable, future-ready ticketing solution that could support our operational needs and fan-centric vision.”

“We have big plans at Olympiacos and we knew Ticketmaster Sport could deliver on it. Ticketmaster’s technology and commitment to innovation aligned with Olympiacos’ ambitions to enhance the overall matchday experience and streamline ticketing operations,” Badounas continued.

As part of the partnership, Olympiacos has moved to a digital-first ticketing system, transitioning away from paper tickets and manual processes. The club now operates a fully integrated system with a focus on mobile ticketing, which has helped improve fan entry, speed up operations, and increase both sales and season ticket renewals.

“The biggest change has definitely been going digital,” Badounas added. “We’ve gone from paper tickets and manual processes to a super smooth, mostly mobile experience. It’s faster, more secure, and way easier for fans, and for us behind the scenes too.”

Olympiacos and Ticketmaster Sport plan to continue working together on new technologies and fan engagement tools in the coming seasons.

Dimitrios Petropoulos, senior business development director at Ticketmaster Sport shared, “Olympiacos is not only one of the most recognised football clubs in Greece, but a club with growing international ambitions – and that matches perfectly with Ticketmaster’s global mindset.”

“This renewal is a testament to the trust and mutual commitment between our teams, and we’re excited to support Olympiacos FC as they take the next step, both on and off the pitch.” Petropoulos added.

The deal ensures Ticketmaster Sport will remain the official ticketing provider for the Greek football club, which plays its home matches at the 33,449-seat Georgios Karaiskakis Football Stadium.