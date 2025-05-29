Ticketmaster Australia Renews Partnership with Mushroom Group

Ticketmaster Australia is tightening its hold on the live entertainment scene with the announcement of an expanded partnership with Mushroom Group’s MG Live division.

The renewed agreement solidifies Ticketmaster’s exclusive ticketing role for MG Live events across Australia, further reinforcing a relationship that has already spanned years of collaboration.

Notably, The announcement follows recent moves by Ticketmaster Australia to expand its presence in the entertainment sector, including a contract extension with Crown Resorts, which operates integrated resorts in Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

Kane Kete, Ticketmaster Australia’s director of artist and promoter relations, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. “We are excited to continue expanding our relationship with Mushroom Group, through our new partnership with MG Live, after the extension of our deal with Roundhouse Entertainment earlier this year,” Kete remarked.

“Our established relationship with the team and proven track record of successfully delivering Fridayz Live have helped create unforgettable live experiences for countless fans, and we look forward to playing our part in delivering many more,” Kete said.

MG Live’s chief executive Matt Gudinski shared that he’s “excited to build on the success that we have had in our previous partnerships with Ticketmaster Australia, including their long-standing involvement with Fridayz Live, which has been going since day one.”

“This partnership allows us to focus on what we do best – creating amazing live experiences – while Ticketmaster delivers a seamless ticketing and entry experience for fans,” Gudinski said.

The latest chapter of the partnership will officially kick off with Fridayz Live 2025 — one of MG Live’s most popular touring concert series. Since its inception in 2016, Fridayz Live Ticketmaster has been the ticketing provider for the event, and the renewed deal ensures the collaboration will continue for the 2025 edition.

Fridayz Live 2025 is set to roll out in four major Australian cities, with performances scheduled for Brisbane on October 17, Sydney on October 18, Perth on October 24, and Melbourne on October 25. This year’s line-up includes artists such as Mariah Carey, Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, and Tinie Tempah leading the bill.

Beyond Fridayz Live, the agreement also grants Ticketmaster exclusive ticketing responsibilities for MG Live events staged at uncontracted venues and new greenfield sites around the country.