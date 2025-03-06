Ticketmaster Inks Deal to Ticket Rugby World Cups in ’27, ’29

Ticketmaster and World Rugby announced ticketing deals for the next two Rugby World Cup events

Ticketmaster will continue its partnership with World Rugby through upcoming tournaments in Australia, extending its run of providing top-tier digital ticketing technology for the sport’s flagship events. Building on a successful collaboration for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England—already boasting record-breaking ticket sales six months out from its August 22 opening—the ticketing giant is set to handle both Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin announced the agreement during Ticketmaster’s Legends in Sport event in London. “Ticketmaster is playing a key role in supporting our mission to grow the global game,” he said. “The collaboration has proven to be particularly successful in making Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 the most sought-after women’s sporting ticket of the year, and the biggest women’s rugby event ever. With men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups at the center of a golden decade of rugby in Australia, the extension of our collaboration with Ticketmaster is a natural progression and reflects our ambition to break records in Australia.”

Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027 will be the first to feature 24 teams and a new last-16 round, as part of 52 matches spanning seven host cities from October 1 to November 13, 2027. Gavin Taylor, managing director of Ticketmaster Australia, said the company is proud to contribute to what is sure to be one of the biggest events in the sport. “As a leader in ticketing world-class sporting events, the teams at Ticketmaster look forward to delivering a seamless experience for Rugby fans across the globe who will make their way to Australia,” Taylor said.

Women’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2029 will be the first women’s edition of the tournament held in Australia and aims to build on the strong momentum of the England 2025 event, which has already shattered ticketing milestones.

Fans are encouraged to stay informed about ticket availability and updates for Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027 at rugbyworldcup.com/2027, with Women’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2029 news to follow soon.