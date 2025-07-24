Trevor Wayne to Take Over as Ponyboy in Broadway’s ‘The Outsiders’

Trevor Wayne will step into the role of Ponyboy Curtis in Broadway’s “The Outsiders” beginning September 23.

Wayne has been part of the show’s ensemble since its Broadway debut and will succeed Brody Grant, who plays his final performance on September 21 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Other notable cast updates include Dan Berry, another original ensemble member, taking over the role of Darrel Curtis starting September 9. Berry steps in for Brent Comer, who will be on leave through November 9. Victor Carrillo Tracey will join the production to cover Berry’s ensemble role of Paul.

“The Outsiders” opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11, 2024. The musical is based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Set in 1967 Tulsa, Oklahoma, the story follows Ponyboy, Johnny, and a group of teens who navigate violence, loss, and identity as they clash with a rival gang.

The production features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, and music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival and Levine. The musical received four Tony Awards in 2024, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical for Danya Taymor, Best Lighting Design for Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, and Best Sound Design for Cody Spencer.

The current cast includes Brody Grant as Ponyboy, Alex Joseph Grayson as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit “The Outsiders” website.