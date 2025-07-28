Trump Says Beyoncé Should Be Prosecuted for Harris Campaign

President Donald Trump has continuously called-for the prosecution of various artists who supported democratic president-elect Kamala Harris during the 2024 election. His latest target? Beyoncé.

Over the weekend, the president posted on Truth Social, calling-out the star, among other celebrities, for their support for Harris:

“I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for “expenses,” to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV ‘anchor,’ Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING!”

Trump added that “these ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records.”

“YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT,” he continued. “IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala, and all those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted!”

A New York Times investigation found that while Harris’ campaign team spent significant funds on rallies and events for the 2024 campaign — which included celebrity endorsers like Beyoncé, Oprah, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry — those expenses went towards support staff and production costs, rather than the celebrities themselves.

| READ: Trump Escalates Springsteen Feud, Threatens Probes of Harris-Supporting Artists |

Earlier this year, Trump called for an investigation into Beyoncé, as well as other artists who he feels wronged him by supporting his opponent in the lead-up to the 2024 election, though nothing has transpired. He called Springsteen “highly overrated” after The Boss called the current U.S. government “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous.” Trump also mocked Taylor Swift, writing, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

Several other celebrities endorsed Trump throughout his 2024 campaign — like Kid Rock, Hulk Hogan, Jason Aldean, and Brett Farve — though the president did not call for their prosecution.