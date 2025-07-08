Usher Cancels Australian Tour Dates on ‘Past Present Future’ Tour

R&B icon Usher was set to make his long-awaited return Down Under, however, the run has officially been called-off.

Usher’s “Past Present Future” tour was scheduled to stop in Melbourne and Sydney this November and December. Over the weekend, Ticketek’s website confirmed that the shows would no longer go on as planned.

“The promoter of Usher’s Australian tour regrets to advise that the scheduled shows to take place in November/December will no longer be proceeding,” a statement read on the website.

No reason was given for the cancellation. Tickets will be automatically refunded via the original payment method.

Usher has not toured in Australia since 2011. Originally, he was scheduled to perform eight shows, though the run was extended to 12 amid high demand.

The “Past Present Future” tour kicked-off last year. The first three nights of the trek were postponed due to a neck injury sustained while rehearsing.

Since his debut in the late ’90s, Usher has gone on to release smash-hits like “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Pop Ya Collar,” and “Caught Up,” as well as fan-favorite collaborations including “Yeah!” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, “My Boo” with Alicia Keys, “Love In This Club” with Young Jeezy, and “OMG” with will.i.am. Last year, he dropped the record COMING HOME.