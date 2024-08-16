R&B icon Usher had to postpone the first three nights of his Past Present Future tour in Atlanta due to an injury.
The “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” singer revealed the news just hours before he was set to hit the stage on Wednesday, noting that “for my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans.”
“I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal,” he wrote at the time.
On Thursday night, he took to Instagram to share that the three postponed dates at State Farm Arena this week have been rescheduled to December. The August 14 show will now take place December 9, while the August 16 show has been rescheduled to December 10, and the August 17 gig has been moved to December 12. He also shed more light on the injury, explaining that he suffered a neck injury while rehearsing.
“My hope was that physical therapy and treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night,” Usher shared. “Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week.”
He noted that his doctors said “with appropriate rest and treatment,” he should be able to take the stage again for his next show on August 20 in Washington, D.C.
“I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an USHER show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon,” he concluded.
Find Usher’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:
Usher | Past Present Future Tour 2024
Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX
Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Dec 9 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Dec 10 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Dec 12 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena