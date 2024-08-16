R&B icon Usher had to postpone the first three nights of his Past Present Future tour in Atlanta due to an injury.

The “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” singer revealed the news just hours before he was set to hit the stage on Wednesday, noting that “for my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans.”

“I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal,” he wrote at the time.

On Thursday night, he took to Instagram to share that the three postponed dates at State Farm Arena this week have been rescheduled to December. The August 14 show will now take place December 9, while the August 16 show has been rescheduled to December 10, and the August 17 gig has been moved to December 12. He also shed more light on the injury, explaining that he suffered a neck injury while rehearsing.

“My hope was that physical therapy and treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night,” Usher shared. “Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week.”

He noted that his doctors said “with appropriate rest and treatment,” he should be able to take the stage again for his next show on August 20 in Washington, D.C.

“I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an USHER show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon,” he concluded.

Find Usher’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Usher | Past Present Future Tour 2024

Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Dec 9 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Dec 10 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Dec 12 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena