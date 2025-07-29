WEAR by Erin Andrews Launches WWE Apparel Line Ahead of SummerSlam

WEAR by Erin Andrews is stepping into the ring with WWE through a newly announced multi-year licensing partnership aimed at delivering fashion-forward women’s apparel inspired by WWE Superstars and live events.

The collection, which officially launches July 25, is timed to coincide with SummerSlam, WWE’s marquee summer event set for August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It features a range of fan-centric styles including jackets, sweatshirts, crop tops, and t-shirts showcasing WWE stars like Nikki Bella, Rhea Ripley, and Cody Rhodes, as well as WWE branding and SummerSlam-specific designs.

“WEAR by Erin Andrews was created to give women a stylish, authentic way to show off and celebrate their fandom,” said founder Erin Andrews. “As we kick off this partnership with WWE, we take another step forward in serving an even wider audience of female sports fans while celebrating the passionate, bold energy of the WWE Universe.”

Signature pieces in the WWE collection include WEAR’s popular Vintage Tee, Muscle Tank, Tonal Bomber, Hooded Denim Jacket, Lace Up Hoodie, and Cropped Long Sleeve. Fans can find the officially licensed merchandise at WWEShop.com, Fanatics.com, and at select WWE Premium Live Events.

The partnership marks a significant expansion for WEAR, which launched in 2019 to address a gap in stylish, team-branded apparel for women. The brand has since grown to offer merchandise for nearly 200 teams across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, and more. Celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, and Miranda Lambert have been spotted wearing WEAR apparel, helping boost its profile among female sports fans.

WWE, a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), continues to explore new merchandising and branding opportunities as part of its broader entertainment strategy, with this collaboration highlighting its commitment to reaching women fans in fresh, fashion-forward ways.