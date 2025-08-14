Aubrey Plaza, Chris Bauer Join Off-Broadway Premiere of ‘Let’s Love!’

Aubrey Plaza and Chris Bauer have signed on to star in the upcoming Off-Broadway world premiere of “Let’s Love!,” a new comedy written by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen.

The production, debuting this fall at the Atlantic Theater Company, will mark the first staging of the play, which is comprised of three one-act comedies. “Let’s Love!” begins previews on Thursday, September 25, with an official opening night set for Wednesday, October 15. The show will run for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 9 at the Linda Gross Theater.

The cast also includes Dylan Gelula, Dion Graham, Mary McCann, Nellie McKay, Noah Robbins , CJ Wilson, and Mary Wiseman.Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe will direct the production.

“Let’s Love!” will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Peggy Schnitzer, and original compositions by Nellie McKay, who is also part of the cast. Additional members of the creative team will be announced in the coming weeks.

The play’s synopsis describes “Let’s Love!” as a comedic exploration of romance and human connection. “A comedy, a trio of one acts, that explores love in all its miserable glory,” the description reads. “The world is a confusing place and we are a confused people. But it’s easier to be confused together, so – let’s love!”

For more information and ticketing details, theatergoers can visit the Atlantic Theater Company’s official website.