Barack Obama Musical ‘44’ Sets Off-Broadway Run

“44”, a satirical musical based on the life and presidency of Barack Obama, is scheduled to begin a limited Off-Broadway engagement at The Daryl Roth Theatre this fall.

The production will begin previews on October 14, with an official opening night set for November 6. The run is scheduled to last eight weeks.

Prior to the New York run, the production will return to Chicago’s Studebaker Theater from August 23 through September 21. The musical premiered earlier this year at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles, where it became the highest-grossing show in the venue’s history.

Written, composed, and directed by Eli Bauman, a former Obama campaign staffer and writer for NBC’s Maya & Marty, “44” is described as a comedy that follows Obama’s rise to the presidency and the various political figures he encountered along the way.

Anthony “Brew” Brewster serves as music director, with choreography by Miss James Alsop. General management is provided by DR Theatrical Management. Casting for the Off-Broadway run will be announced at a later date.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the play’s official website.