Brandon J. Dirden Joins Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter in Broadway Revival of ‘Waiting for Godot’

Jamie Lloyd’s upcoming revival of Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” has filled out its principal cast with the addition of Brandon J. Dirden.

The production will begin previews on September 13 at the Hudson Theatre, with an official opening set for September 28. The limited-run engagement is scheduled to run through January 4, 2026.

The staging reunites “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” co-stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the central roles of Estragon and Vladimir. The production will mark Reeves’ Broadway debut.

Dirden joins the revival as Pozzo. His other Broadway credits include “Take Me Out,” “Skeleton Crew,” “All The Way,” and “Jitney.” He was also seen in the Off-Broadway revival of “The Piano Lesson” as Boy Willie. The cast is rounded out by Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams, who will alternate in the role of A Boy.

The creative team behind the revival includes set and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Jon Clark, and sound designers Ben and Max Ringham. Cheryl Thomas is overseeing hair and makeup design. Casting is handled by Jim Carnahan and Liz Fraser. The production stage manager is Johnny Milani, with Veronica Lee serving as stage manager.

Ticketing information and further details are available through the “Waiting for Godot” official website.