Broadway Hit ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Announces Initial Casting for North American Tour

The Broadway musical “Hell’s Kitchen,” featuring the music of Alicia Keys, will kick off its first national tour this fall, visiting more than 30 cities during its first year on the road. The launch engagement will take place October 10 to November 1 at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square.

Producers have announced that Maya Drake will make her tour debut in the lead role of Ali, with Kennedy Caughell set to play Jersey and Roz White portraying Miss Liza Jane. Additional cast members, including more principals and the full ensemble, will be announced at a later date.

“Hells Kitchen” features music and lyrics by 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys and a book by Kristoffer Diaz. Inspired by Keys’ own life, the musical tells the story of 17-year-old Ali, who lives with her mother in a small apartment near Times Square. Ali dreams of making it in New York City, while her mother worries that her daughter will repeat the mistakes of her past.

| RELATED: New Cast Announced for Upcoming ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ National Tour |

The production opened April 20 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre and was nominated for the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical.

The national tour will feature the full Broadway creative team, led by director Michael Greif and choreographer Camille A. Brown. Orchestrations are by Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, with arrangements by Keys and Blackstone.

Scenic design is by Robert Brill, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Natasha Katz, sound by Gareth Owen, projections by Peter Nigrini, hair and wigs by Mia Neal, and makeup by Michael Clifton. Casting is handled by Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray. AKW Productions serves as lead producer, with Foresight Theatrical as general manager.

For more information, theatergoers can visit HellsKitchen.com.