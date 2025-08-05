New Cast Announced for Upcoming ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ National Tour

The second North American tour of the musical “Mrs. Doubtfire” will launch on September 5 at the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York, with Craig Allen Smith set to lead the cast as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire.

The production also features Melissa Campbell as Miranda Hillard, Alanis Sophia as Lydia Hillard, Brian Kalinowski as Frank Hillard, and DeVon Wycovia Buchanan as Andre Mayem. Collin Salvatorè will play Stuart Dunmire, with Kennedy V. Jackson as Wanda Sellner.

The roles of Natalie Hillard and Christopher Hillard will be shared by Vivian Atencio and Ava Rose Doty, and Chance Challen and Theodore Lowenstein.

Additional cast members include Scott Taylor-Cole, Naja Bates, Kirstin Angelina Henry, Chaz Ingraham, Se’Lah Jackson, Giulia Marolda, Chelsea Lynne Myers, Jayden Cyrus Nelson, Izzy Ramirez, Grayson Todd, Rico Velazquez, Patrick Joseph Wallace, and Kade Wright.

The stage adaptation features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick.

The touring production is directed by Steve Edlund, using the original Broadway direction by Jerry Zaks. Michaeljon Slinger is the choreographer, based on original choreography by Lorin Latarro. Music supervision is by Matthew Smedal, with arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The musical is based on the 1993 film of the same name and tells the story of Daniel Hillard, an unemployed actor who disguises himself as a Scottish nanny in order to remain close to his children after losing custody in a divorce.

To stay up-to-date on the latest details and for more touring information, theatergoers can visit the official “Mrs. Doubtfire The Musical” website.