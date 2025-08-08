Broadway’s ‘Punch’ Finalizes Casting  with Victoria Clark, Cody Kostro, Piter Marek

The full cast has been announced for Manhattan Theatre Club’s upcoming Broadway premiere of “Punch.”

The play by two-time Olivier Award winner James Graham American debut will be staged at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, with previews beginning September 9 ahead of an official opening night on September 29.

Under the direction of Adam Penford, the cast features previously confirmed Camila Canó-Flaviá as Clare/Nicola, Will Harrison as Jacob, Sam Robards as David/Raf’s Dad, and Lucy Taylor as Mum/Wendy.

Rounding out the ensemble are newly announced additions Victoria Clark, Cody Kostro, and Piter Marek. Clark will portray Joan. Kostro will take on the roles of Raf/Sam, while Marek will play multiple parts including Tony, Derek, and DS Villers.

“Punch” is inspired by Jacob Dunne’s memoir, Right from Wrong, and follows the story of a young man named Jacob whose impulsive act of violence leads to tragic consequences. After serving time in prison, Jacob begins a journey of redemption, initiated by the parents of the boy he killed.

Scenic and costume design for the production will be provided by Anna Fleischle. Robbie Butler is designing the lighting, with original music and sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite. Movement direction is by Leanne Pinder, while dialect coaching will be handled by Ben Furey and Charlotte Fleck. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting and Kelly Gillespie. Richard A. Hodge will serve as the production stage manager.

“Punch” will be performed concurrently on Broadway and in London’s West End this fall. Both productions will be helmed by Penford, who also serves as artistic director of Nottingham Playhouse.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the Manhattan Theater Club website.