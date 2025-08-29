Darren Criss Confirms Broadway Return in ‘Maybe Happy Ending’

Broadway star Darren Criss has confirmed that his upcoming final performance in “Maybe Happy Ending” will not mark his exit, but rather a short break from the show.

Earlier this summer, producers announced that Andrew Barth Feldman would replace Criss in the role of Oliver starting September 1, following what was described as Criss’ last performance on August 31.

However, on August 20, Criss addressed the audience at the Belasco Theatre following a matinee performance of the Hue Park and Will Aronson musical. He explained that August 31 would not be his farewell, but the beginning of a nine-week break. Feldman will appear in the production for a limited engagement before Criss returns on November 5.

| RELATED: Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ to Welcome Back Ainsley Melham for Limited Run |

Notably, earlier this year, Criss became the first Asian American actor to win Best Leading Actor in a Musical, while also sharing in the Tony Award for Best Musical as a producer of “Maybe Happy Ending.”

The production stars Criss as Oliver and Helen J Shen as Claire, with understudies Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Claire Kwon, and Christopher James Tamayo rounding out the company. Casting is by Craig Burns of Telsey & Co.

“Maybe Happy Ending” opened at the Belasco Theatre on November 12, 2024. It became the most decorated production of the season, winning multiple Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score. It was also one of the season’s most nominated shows, earning 10 nominations.

For tickets and additional information, theatergoers can visit MaybeHappyEnding.com.