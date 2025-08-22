Full Cast Announced for Broadway Musical ‘The Queen of Versailles’

The Broadway musical “The Queen of Versailles” has announced its full cast ahead of its Main Stem debut this fall. Previews begin October 8, with the official opening set for November 9 at the St. James Theatre.

Kristin Chenoweth, who is producing and starring in the show, will play socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel, opposite F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel.

The full principal cast from the pre-Broadway run in Boston will reprise their roles. Returning performers include Melody Butiu as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa as John, Greg Hildreth as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins as Jonquil, Isabel Keating as Debbie, and Nina White as Victoria.

The ensemble also includes Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Jake Bentley Young. Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner of C12 Casting handled casting for the production.

Michael Arden directs the show. The creative team includes choreographers Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, music supervisor Mary-Mitchell Campbell, scenic and video designer Dane Laffrey, and costume designer Christian Cowan. Lighting design is by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan, and orchestrations by John Clancy. Clarissa Marie Ligon is the production stage manager.

The musical is adapted from the 2012 documentary of the same name, which followed the couple’s attempt to build the largest private home in the United States in Orlando, Florida. Their plans were impacted by the 2008 financial crisis.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “The Queen of Versailles” website.