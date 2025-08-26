Jonas Brothers to Continue Livestreaming ‘JONAS 20’ Tour on Samsung TV Plus

The Jonas Brothers’ JONAS 20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour will stream live to fans nationwide through an exclusive partnership with Samsung TV Plus. Select stops from the North American run will be available on Samsung’s new flagship channel, Samsung Television Network (STN).

The livestream kicked-off with the gig in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on August 10.

Concert livestreams are scheduled for five dates:

August 10 – East Rutherford, NJ



August 31 – Dallas, TX



October 12 – Milwaukee, WI



October 26 – Orlando, FL



November 9 – Buffalo, NY



The performances will feature live interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and special guest appearances, offering fans a closer look at Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas as they celebrate two decades as a band.

“This tour is about celebrating where we came from and sharing that with the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. “Streaming it live on Samsung TV Plus means we get to include every fan, everywhere. No matter where you are, this is your hometown show.”

The tour coincides with the release of the group’s new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, which dropped on August 8. The album and tour are part of a broader anniversary celebration, highlighting a career that has included more than 17 million albums sold worldwide and hits such as the Grammy-nominated single “Sucker.”

For Samsung, the collaboration marks the first major live event for STN, a newly launched FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel on Samsung TV Plus. Alongside live concerts, STN offers original programming, popular series, movies, and live sports.

“Partnering with the Jonas Brothers to livestream their upcoming tour on STN reflects our commitment to connecting audiences with the artists and stories they love, on the biggest screen in the home,” Salek Brodsky, SVP and Global Head of Samsung TV Plus, said in a press release.

Samsung TV Plus is available in the U.S. on Samsung smart TVs, Galaxy devices, Smart Monitors and Family Hub appliances, as well as select devices internationally.