Kendrick Lamar Adds New Australian Shows With Doechii

Kendrick Lamar has expanded his upcoming Australian tour, adding second nights in both Melbourne and Sydney.

The new shows are scheduled for December 4 at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and December 11 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. The newly announced performances will feature Doechii as the supporting act.

The additions follow strong demand for Lamar’s original dates on December 3 and 10, which will include support from longtime collaborator and Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate ScHoolboy Q.

Lamar’s “Grand National Tour” launched earlier this year and originally featured a co-headlining run with SZA. The international leg of the tour spans multiple continents, with performances scheduled in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia across September and October.

| RELATED: Doechii Plots Fall 2025 ‘Live From the Swamp’ North American Tour |

In addition to the newly added arena shows, both Kendrick Lamar and Doechii are slated to perform at the 2025 Spilt Milk Festival. The festival will travel to Canberra, Ballarat, Perth, and the Gold Coast between late November and early December, bringing a multi-city celebration of music to fans ahead of the arena tour dates.

Tickets for the new Melbourne and Sydney shows will be available to the general public starting Sunday, August 11. The Melbourne on-sale begins at 1 p.m. AEST, while Sydney tickets go live at 2 p.m. AEST.

A list of Australian tour dates can be found below:

Saturday, Dec. 3 – AAMI Park, Melbourne (Support: ScHoolboy Q)

Sunday, Dec. 4 – AAMI Park, Melbourne (NEW DATE, Support: Doechii)

Saturday, Dec. 10 – Allianz Stadium, Sydney (Support: ScHoolboy Q)

Sunday, Dec. 11 – Allianz Stadium, Sydney (NEW DATE, Support: Doechii)