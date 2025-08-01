Kesha Adds Australian Dates on ‘The Tits Out Tour’

Pop icon Kesha is heading Down Under in 2026, announcing a string of tour dates in Australia as part of “The Tits Out Tour.”

The Australian leg of the trek will kick-off on February 19 at Riverstage in Brisbane, followed by stops in Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth. These performances mark Kesha’s return to Australian stages after several years, offering fans a chance to see her electrifying stage presence and bold artistic expression live.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presale opportunities may be available ahead of that date. Full ticketing information is available via Kesha’s official website. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees. Visit Kesha Tickets for resale listings.

Since breaking out with her chart-topping debut single “Tik Tok,” Kesha has carved a unique path in the pop world, known for her genre-bending music and fearless persona. She will be touring in support of her latest record .(Period).

The LP, which includes the single “Joyride,” marks her first record as an independent artist following her split with Kemosabe Records and years-long legal battle with label owner and producer Dr. Luke, who she alleged drugged and raped her in 2005. While Dr. Luke denied the allegations, the two reached a settlement in 2023 and Kesha was released from the label.

Find Kesha’s Australian tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Feb. 19, 2026 Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD Feb. 22, 2026 Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC Feb. 24, 2026 AEC Arena, Adelaide, SA Feb. 26, 2026 Perth HPC, Perth, WA

