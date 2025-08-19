Kris Kollins and Rachel Webb to Star in World Premiere of ‘Purple Rain’ Musical

The upcoming stage adaptation of “Purple Rain” has announced their leading actors, Kris Kollins and Rachel Webb. The musical will debut this fall in Minneapolis before a planned Broadway transfer.

The show, based on Prince’s 1984 film, will begin previews on October 16 at the Hennepin Theatre Trust’s State Theatre. Opening night is set for November 5, and the limited run will continue through November 16. “Purple Rain” features music and lyrics by Prince with a book written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

Kollins, a singer-songwriter discovered through social media, will take on the role of the Kid. He recently released his debut EP Pistachio. The production will mark his professional stage debut.

“The question asked of me the most since I began working on ‘Purple Rain’ has consistently been, ‘Who’s playing the Kid?!,’” playwright Jacobs-Jenkins shared in a statement. “And I’m so thrilled to finally be able to scream from the mountaintops, ‘Kris Kollins!’

“From our first encounter with his original music and socials, we were absolutely floored by Kris’s gifts — his musicianship, his voice, his magnetism,” Jacobs-Jenkins continued. “Kris is the real deal, and we can’t wait for audiences to see him bring the Kid to life.”

Meanwhile, Webb is set to play Apollonia. She previously appeared in Broadway’s “& Juliet” and originated the title role in the musical’s national tour. Webb also performed as a guest singer on Kristin Chenoweth’s “For the Girls” tour.

Director Lileana Blain-Cruz highlighted Webb’s early impact on the project. “When Rachel Webb walked into auditions for an early reading several years ago, she really blew us away,” she said.

“She is a stunning presence with an incredible voice, who inspired us to really reimagine what was possible for the role of Apollonia. This casting has been one of the unique joys of developing the stage adaptation of ‘Purple Rain’ with Branden.”

The creative team includes choreographer Ebony Williams, scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Yi Zhao, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, video and projection designers Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, and hair and wig designer Cookie Jordan. Amanda Spooner will serve as production stage manager.

To stay up-to-date on the latest “Purple Rain” information and ticket details, theatergoers can visit the official website.