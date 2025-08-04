‘Liberation’ Transfers to Broadway for 14-Week Engagement

Bess Wohl’s new play “Liberation” is headed to Broadway this fall following its acclaimed Off-Broadway world premiere earlier this year.

The limited 14-week engagement will begin performances October 8 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, with opening night scheduled for October 28.

The production will be directed by Whitney White, who also helmed the Off-Broadway run. While “Liberation” is transferring from Roundabout Theatre Company, the non-profit organization is not part of the producing team for the Broadway engagement. The Broadway production is being mounted by Daryl Roth, Eva Price, Rachel Sussman, and Jenny Gersten.

Wohl expressed her excitement in a statement, noting that “bringing Liberation to Broadway is, quite literally, a dream come true for me.”

“This play has lived in my heart for a very long time, and I’m beyond thrilled to continue its journey with this fantastic team at this moment,” Wohl said. “I can’t wait to share it with Broadway audiences.”

Director Whitney White, who returns to guide the play through its Broadway iteration, said that “Liberation is a play in which all things personal become political.”

“Set in the Midwest, which I call home, the play follows a group of ordinary women striving for what shouldn’t be extraordinary—equality,” White continued. “I cannot wait to share this story with the audience again on Broadway, home to great American storytelling.”

Casting and further creative team members for the Broadway production have yet to be announced. Tickets for “Liberation” will go on sale beginning August 11. More information is available at LiberationBway.com.