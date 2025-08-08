Lincoln Center Theater Announces Full Cast for U.S. Premiere of ‘Kyoto’

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the full cast for the U.S. premiere of the Royal Shakespeare Company and Good Chance production of “Kyoto.”

The Olivier-nominated play, written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, will begin previews October 8 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, ahead of an official opening on November 3.

Directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, “Kyoto” is set in December 1997 during the Kyoto Conference, where delegates from around the world attempted to reach a historic agreement on climate change. The political drama focuses on the global negotiations that led to the first unanimous, binding international climate agreement.

“At Lincoln Center Theater, we believe theatre is where we wrestle with the questions of our time—with rigor, with imagination, and with heart,” deBessonet said in a statement. “’Kyoto’ is a play that does just that, continuing in the tradition of plays that bring the global stage and the complexities of the world to LCT audiences.”

Stephen Kunken will return to the role of American lawyer and former government strategist Don Pearlman. Jorge Bosch will reprise his performance as Argentinian lawyer and conference leader Raul Estrada-Oyuela.

The cast also includes Peter Bradbury as climate change skeptic Fred Singer, Kate Burton as USA, Feodor Chin as China, Erin Darke as Germany, Natalie Gold as Shirley, Daniel Jenkins as Gore/Bolin/Santer/Observer, Dariush Kashani as Saudi Arabia, Rob Narita as Japan, Imani Jade Powers as Secretariat, Ferdy Roberts as U.K./Prescott/Houghton, Roslyn Ruff as Tanzania, and Taiana Tully as Kiribati.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit LCT.org.