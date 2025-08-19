Lindsey Stirling Sets 2025 ‘Snow Waltz Holiday Tour’ Across U.S.

Lindsey Stirling will launch a 23-city U.S. tour this winter, bringing her “Snow Waltz Holiday Tour” back in support of her latest album, Duality.

The tour opens November 18 in University Park, Pennsylvania, at Bryce Jordan Center. From there, Stirling is set to make stops in cities such as Atlantic City, Orlando, Jacksonville, Austin, Las Vegas and Louisville before wrapping up on December 23 in Peoria, Illinois at the Peoria Civic Center.

Tickets will be released through multiple presales before the general on-sale. An artist presale begins Tuesday, August 19 at noon local time. Live Nation will hold its presale Wednesday, August 20 at 10 a.m. local time using the code “LIGHTS.” Tickets for the public go on sale Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Stirling will precede the holiday run with a series of fall performances alongside Halestorm and Apocalyptica. That tour begins September 11 in Salem, Virginia and will visit cities such as Toronto, St. Louis, Cedar Rapids, and Vancouver before wrapping up on October 11 in Spokane Washington at Spokane Arena.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Stirling’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

09/11 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center #

09/12 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee #

09/14 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

09/16 – Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter #

09/18 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

09/21 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field #

09/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater #

09/24 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse #

09/26 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater #

09/27 – Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena #

09/29 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater #

10/01 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center #

10/02 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center #

10/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre #

10/05 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre #

10/07 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #

10/08 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre #

10/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

10/11 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena #

11/18 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

11/19 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

11/21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City

11/22 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

11/24 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

11/25 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/26 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

11/28 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW

11/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

12/01 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

12/03 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

12/04 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

12/05 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

12/07 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

12/09 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

12/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

12/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

12/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

12/15 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Broadmoor World Arena

12/16 – Grand Island, NE @ Heartland Events Center

12/18 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

12/19 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

12/20 – Waukegan, IL @ The Genesee Theatre

12/22 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Sonnentag

12/23 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

# = w/ Halestorm and Apocalyptica