‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Casts Thomas Doherty as Seymour

Thomas Doherty is getting ready to join Off-Broadway’s “Little Shop of Horrors” as Seymour this fall, marking his New York stage debut.

Known for his role in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, Doherty is set to take the stage beginning September 5 at the Westside Theatre.

“I’m so honored and excited to be introduced as the new Seymour,” Doherty said in a statement to Variety. “Little Shop of Horrors was the first-ever show I did as a child back in Edinburgh, so to be doing it now in New York City—alongside the incredibly talented Madeline Brewer—is a real dream.”

Brewer continues in the role of Audrey. Nicholas Christopher, who currently plays Seymour, will stay in the part through August 31 before departing to lead the upcoming Broadway revival of “Chess.”

The revival also features Jeremy Kushnier as Dr. Orin Scrivello, Reg Rogers as Mushnik, and Major Attaway as the Voice of Audrey II. The streetwise Urchins are played by Hailey Thomas, Savannah Lee Birdsong, and Morgan Ashley Bryant.

Directed by Michael Mayer, “Little Shop of Horrors,” features a score by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. The creative team includes choreographer Ellenore Scott, scenic designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, and sound designer Jessica Paz. Puppetry is by Nicholas Mahon with original work by Martin P. Robinson.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit LittleShopNYC.com.