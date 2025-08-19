Louder Than Life Unveils 2025 Set Times Ahead of Biggest Festival in Event’s History

Louder Than Life is preparing to stage its largest event yet when it returns to Louisville next month, with more than 175 bands scheduled across seven stages over four days. The 11th edition of the festival, produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, takes place September 18–21 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Organizers this week revealed the daily set times along with the launch of a new mobile app to help attendees plan their schedules.

The lineup includes the highly anticipated return of metal icons Slayer, along with a one-time global exclusive performance from Rob Zombie, who will perform his 1995 album Astro-Creep: 2000 in full to mark its 25th anniversary. Marilyn Manson is also set to appear on Thursday, while Friday will feature Avenged Sevenfold, Sleep Token and Breaking Benjamin. Deftones, Bad Omens and A Perfect Circle top Saturday’s bill, with Bring Me The Horizon, $uicideboy$ and Evanescence closing out the weekend on Sunday.

Other acts slated to perform include Knocked Loose, Lamb of God, Mudvayne, Spiritbox, Dream Theater, Motionless in White, Stone Temple Pilots, Cypress Hill, Bruce Dickinson, Acid Bath, DOWN and Three Days Grace.

Festival organizers say this year’s event will expand both its grounds and fan amenities, adding a seventh stage and more space for crowd flow and relaxation. A larger VIP area with a three-story viewing platform will also be introduced, while the Kentucky Expo Center itself will host an indoor, air-conditioned merchandise area.

Passes also include free access to rides inside Kentucky Kingdom, which will be open exclusively to festival-goers. The park’s 18 attractions — including the Giant Wheel, Lightning Run coaster and Skycatcher swing — will operate with extended hours.

The 2024 edition of Louder Than Life marked its 10th anniversary and drew 150,000 fans across three days. Organizers project that this year’s expanded four-day festival could surpass that total, continuing its run as “America’s Loudest Rock & Metal Festival.”

Tickets remain available in limited quantities, with general admission, VIP, and Angel’s Envy Top Shelf options on sale. Camping passes are sold out, though a wait list is available for RV spots.

Louder Than Life is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, which also promotes Bourbon & Beyond — held the weekend prior at the same location. Together, the two Louisville festivals generated more than $33 million in local economic impact in 2024, attracting over 300,000 attendees and filling more than 60,000 hotel rooms.

More information, including set times, is available through the official festival website at louderthanlifefestival.com.