‘Mamma Mia!’ Revival Sells Out First Preview at Winter Garden Theatre

The Broadway revival of “Mamma Mia!” sold out its first preview performance at the Winter Garden Theatre, earning $261,796 in its debut.

The production is scheduled to officially open on Thursday, August 14, and will run through February 1, 2026.

This marks the return of “Mamma Mia!” to the Winter Garden, where the original production opened in 2001. The show ran for 14 years and 5,773 performances, making it the ninth-longest-running production in Broadway history. It later moved to the Broadhurst Theatre before closing in 2015.

“Mamma Mia!” was one of several Broadway shows to sell out during the week ending August 3. Other sold-out productions included “Hamilton”, “John Proctor is the Villain”, “Just In Time”, “Maybe Happy Ending”, “The Outsiders”, and “Wicked”.

Nearly full houses were also reported for productions including “& Juliet”, “Aladdin”, “Buena Vista Social Club”, “Death Becomes Her”, “Hadestown”, “Moulin Rouge!”, “Oh, Mary!”, “Purpose”, “The Book of Mormon”, and “The Lion King”, all of which played to 95% or more of their seating capacity.

Despite those successes, 21 of the 28 productions on Broadway saw box office declines. “Aladdin” dropped $178,270 from the previous week but still earned $1,432,616. “The Lion King” fell $122,811 to $2,201,502. “Wicked” led the week’s earnings with $2,344,841, followed by “Hamilton” at $2,231,399 and “The Lion King” in third.

Total Broadway grosses for the week were $30,062,727, a decrease of 5% from the prior week and 4% from the same time last year. Total attendance was 236,981, down 4% week-over-week and 1% year-over-year.

Figures are provided by The Broadway League.