Broadway Welcomes Back ‘Mamma Mia!’ for a Limited Run at Winter Garden Theatre

“Mamma Mia!” is getting ready to make its return to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre for a limited six-month engagement.

Beginning previews on August 2, the production will officially open on August 14 and run through February 1, 2026, bringing ABBA’s music back to the stage.

The upcoming revival will reunite the original creative team that first brought “Mamma Mia!” to Broadway in 2001. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony Van Laast, the show will also feature production design by Mark Thompson, lighting by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision and arrangements by Martin Koch.

Judy Craymer, the musical’s producer, expressed her excitement about returning to the production’s original Broadway home. “When “Mamma Mia!” opened on Broadway in 2001, the show had already launched productions in London and Toronto and played a sold-out North American tour,” Craymer said.

“Despite the glowing reception we received in those markets, nothing could have prepared us for the outpouring of love and acclaim (and dancing in the aisles!) that overwhelmed us when we arrived in New York at the magnificent Winter Garden Theatre… [I]t’s truly fantastic to bring the original production back to its Broadway home after 24 years.”

During its initial Broadway run, “Mamma Mia!” ran for 14 years. After premiering at the Winter Garden Theatre, the production later moved to the Broadhurst Theatre, ultimately securing its place as the ninth-longest-running show in Broadway history.

“Mamma Mia!” follows a young bride-to-be on a Greek island as she attempts to uncover the identity of her father. Her search unexpectedly brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island. Songs such as “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Take a Chance on Me,” and “Money, Money, Money” serve as the soundtrack to the production.

Additional casting information is expected to be announced soon.