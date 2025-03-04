Broadway’s ‘Swept Away’ Cast to Reunite for One-Night-Only Concert

Theatergoers will have another chance to experience Broadway’s “Swept Away.”

The entire original cast will reunite for a single-night concert event at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom on April 28.

Leading the lineup are John Gallagher Jr., Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall, all reprising their roles from the musical’s Broadway run. The full ensemble, including John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla, will also take the stage.

Director Michael Mayer expressed his excitement about the reunion, stating, “When the opportunity arose to reunite and revisit these songs, we jumped at the chance.”

Sands echoed that sentiment, emphasizing how the show’s music continues to resonate. “This concert is just one of the many ways Swept Away, and the score of The Avett Brothers, will continue reaching audiences,” he said. “We can’t wait to be part of that journey once again.”

The musical was brought to life under the direction of Mayer, with a book by John Logan and choreography by David Neumann. Produced by Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock, and Madison Wells Live, with Wagner Johnson Productions as executive producers, “Swept Away” initially premiered at Berkeley Repertory Theatre before transferring to Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., and eventually making its way to Broadway.

The production then made its Broadway debut at the Longacre Theatre on November 19, 2024, following previews that began October 29. The production wrapped up its limited engagement on December 29.

Inspired by the Avett Brothers’ 2004 album Mignonette, “Swept Away” tells the story of four men who survive an 1888 shipwreck off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts. Struggling to stay alive, they face difficult moral choices and deal with themes of sacrifice, survival, and redemption.

Tickets for the special performance go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m. ET. For more information, theatergoers can visit SweptAwayMusical.com. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).