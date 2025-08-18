Mira Sorvino Joins Broadway Cast of ‘Chicago’

Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino will make her Broadway debut next month in the revival of “Chicago” at the Ambassador Theatre. Sorvino will play Roxie Hart starting September 15. Her limited engagement runs through November 2.

“I have wished to dance and sing in a Broadway musical since I was a small child,” Sorvino said. “To join ‘Chicago,’ such a legendary show, and such an incredible cast past and present, is literally a dream come true!”

The current Broadway cast of “Chicago” includes Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Dylis Croman as Roxie Hart, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and J. London as Mary Sunshine.

The ensemble also features Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Matthew Winnegge, and Jayke Workman.

The revival of “Chicago” began as part of the annual Encores! series at City Center and opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on November 14, 1996. The show later moved to the Shubert Theatre before reopening at the Ambassador Theatre on January 29, 2003. Since its debut, “Chicago” has been performed in 36 countries and seen by 33 million people.

The musical has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb. The current production is directed by Walter Bobbie, with choreography by Ann Reinking, set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and casting by ARC.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the official Broadway Chicago website.