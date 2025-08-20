NC State Partners With Oak View Group to Book More Events at Carter-Finley Stadium

North Carolina State University has signed a booking agreement with Oak View Group to increase the number of concerts and events at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The stadium has a capacity of 56,919 and is home to the Wolfpack football team.

“Oak View Group will give us a competitive edge when it comes to bringing more events to Carter-Finley and finding new revenue streams,” said NC State Deputy Athletics Director Todd Stansbury.

“Their experienced team has extensive resources, contacts, and knowledge of our industry and we look forward to working with them as we grow additional opportunities.”

The agreement is part of NC State’s efforts to expand entertainment offerings and revenue opportunities through large-scale events. Officials said Oak View Group’s expertise will help make Carter-Finley Stadium a more prominent venue for national and international acts.

Peter Luukko, Co-Chair of Oak View Group, shared, “Raleigh has established itself as a premier destination for live music and we’re excited to partner with NC State to unlock the full potential of Carter-Finley Stadium.”

“Together, we’re well-positioned to attract major concerts and events that will enhance the university experience and create new energy for the broader community.”