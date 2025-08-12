Neglect and Scandal: Fair Park Struggles with Maintenance; OVG Controversy

Dallas officials are moving quickly to address serious maintenance problems at Fair Park after ending the city’s contract with former operator Oak View Group (OVG) over allegations of mismanagement.

At a recent Dallas Park and Recreation Board meeting, members reviewed photos showing crumbling buildings, graffiti, and a neglected fountain, contrasting sharply with images from before OVG took over management.

“Seeing this makes me angry. We call it ‘Fair Park’ and it’s been so unfairly treated,” Park Board President Arun Agarwal said, according to WFAA.

The city terminated OVG’s contract after finding the company misused donations intended for park improvements. Agarwal had requested a forensic audit nearly a year earlier, raising concerns over contracts for events such as Rolling Stones concerts.

“OVG was responsible,” Agarwal said, as reported by Fox 4 KDFW. “They did not do basic maintenance, and they left all those assets much worse from when we gave it to them.”

Fair Park First, a nonprofit that partnered with OVG, also lost its contract. Its CEO, Brian Luallen, resigned in July 2024. In a separate matter, former OVG CEO Tim Leiweke was indicted last month on federal charges of conspiring to rig a bidding process for a University of Texas basketball arena project.

With OVG and Fair Park First no longer involved, the Dallas Parks Department has taken over operations. Park and Recreation Director John Jenkins told the board that outside companies will be hired for maintenance and venue rentals, and a dedicated manager will oversee contracts.

A presentation to the board identified more than $2.8 million in immediate repair needs, including sidewalk and HVAC system work. Jenkins said the problems were the result of years of deferred maintenance.

“It adds up to millions of dollars of deferred maintenance that needs to be addressed immediately,” he said.

Board members stressed that Fair Park is a key community asset but admitted that its aging infrastructure and limited event revenue make upkeep difficult. Jenkins said new strategies are needed to make the venue more financially self-sufficient.

“We have to think outside the box to make sure that Fair Park is going to be successful going forward,” he said.

The board is seeking more community involvement in shaping the park’s future and is working with current tenants to ensure it serves both visitors and nearby residents.