Noah Kahan’s Busyhead Project Launches New Benefit Supporting Mental Health

Noah Kahan is bringing music, golf, and community together this fall in support of mental health resources.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and his non-profit organization, The Busyhead Project, have unveiled plans for a two-day benefit in his home state of Vermont. The “Folk & Fairways” concert and golf tournament is set for September 30 through October 1 at Spruce Peak in Stowe.

The schedule will include a welcome reception, a golf tournament, and a special acoustic performance from Kahan himself. All proceeds will directly benefit community-based mental health organizations across Vermont.

| RELATED: Noah Kahan’s Out of the Blue Festival Returns to Riviera Cancún in 2026 |

On his social media, Kahan expressed his excitement about bringing the event to life:

“I’m so excited to be heading back home this fall to Vermont for the first Folk & Fairways benefit concert and golf tournament supporting @thebusyheadproject at @sprucepeak. All proceeds will go towards The Busyhead Project’s work to support community-based mental health organizations and resources.”

To ensure tickets reach genuine fans, organizers are using a lottery system. A limited number of randomly selected individuals will be granted access to purchase tickets. The lottery opened earlier this month and closes on August 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Those chosen will receive notification on August 20 at 12:00 p.m. ET with instructions on how to purchase.

The Busyhead Project, founded by Kahan in 2023, has raised over $4.5 million to help break down stigmas and expand access to mental health resources. Named after Kahan’s 2019 debut album Busyhead, the foundation supports frontline organizations across North America and the United Kingdom through donations, partnerships, and hands-on involvement at community levels.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Kahan’s official website.